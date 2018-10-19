Purple Tuesday: How Preston is gearing up to help shoppers

Four organisations are teaming up to help support Preston city centre businesses to become accessible to all.

St George’s Shopping Centre, Preston Business Improvement District, Preston Mobility Centre and Disability Equality North West are joining forces.

The campaign launches with an accessibility workshop and the formal launch of the city’s Changing Places facility on Tuesday November 13, in line with Purple Tuesday.

Purple Tuesday is the UK’s first accessible shopping day, established to recognise the importance and needs of disabled consumers, raise awareness of the value of the Purple Pound, and promote inclusive shopping.

Shortly after the free workshop delivered by Disability Equality NW, businesses will be invited to sign up to an Accessibility Charter showing their commitment to the cause, with research compiled by city centre users with accessibility requirements.

St George’s shopping centre manager Andrew Stringer said: “St Georges are proud to be a key partner in bringing Purple Tuesday to Preston.

“As an inclusive shopping centre, we are constantly looking for ways to create a more accessible environment for shoppers. As a team, we are fully behind the campaign and our ambassadors on the day will be identifiable by their purple t-shirts and will be on hand to assist shoppers with their specific needs.”

Mark Whittle from Preston BID said: “Accessibility can be improved through a variety of methods, not all of which require a significant investment, or infrastructure works.

“Improvements could include better signage, store layout changes or the promotion of ‘quiet hours’ for users who may feel more comfortable shopping at less -busy times

“We are delighted to be working with city centre partners in supporting our local businesses to adapt their offer.”