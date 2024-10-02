Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s our third week of puppy ownership, and I’ve learned a few things.

Firstly, it isn’t really like you see on social media - despite how lovely he is, it’s hard work, there’s lots of poo (10 a day at the moment), and you’ll be tired.

I’ve seen lots of lovely sunrises though, being up ages before I would normally. And at least when he’s zoomed around the garden a few times, and chased a ball into my cupboard doors at least 10 times, he’s burnt out enough to need a nap.

On the subject of exercise, Ted has had his second injection and is now able to go for walks outside our house. We took him to Pets At Home to be kitted out in a harness, and then the day he was able to use it there was a Yellow Warning for rain, he got soaked to the skin, and we gave up. I’ve since ordered him a water and windproof coat for the coming winter.

We’ve since been out for two short walks with him, and it’s lovely to see how many people want to come and meet him and chat to you. It’s very reminscient of having a baby and going for walks with the pram. But unlike walks with the pram, it takes AGES to get anywhere because he’s stopping and sniffing at everything.

Slipper thief, Ted Musgrove | CM

We’ve also decided that baths are better than showers, but it’s very messy, he hates the hairdryer and needs a good nap afterwards to calm down from the stress of it all. So do I, so do I.

Food is hit and miss at the moment. He has been eating Purina Puppy Pro Plan that the breeder gave to us, but he has to be really encourged to eat it. I have to sit with him, else he’ll wander off, and he prefers it softened with some boiling water. Anything else he can get in his mouth, he’ll eat though. This includes slippers, flip flops, bark from the border in the garden, leaves, wipes, socks, paper towels and he’s even tried his own tail a few times.

He is really good at sleeping in his crate though, and has started to tell us when he needs to go out to the toilet. All the bending over has thrown my already dodgy back out, but what did I expect? I’m hopeful that as he gets bigger, he won’t need to go quite so frequently.

All in all, it’s been more tiring that I expected, and I’ve been through more paper towels and wipes than I ever thought possible, but it’s very worthwhile to see how settled and happy he is, and how happy my little boy is to have him. I can’t wait till we’re able to go on proper walks and wear him out a little more.

To be continued!