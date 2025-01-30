Puppy diary: I now have a 6-month-old dog and this is what it’s like

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ted, our cavapoo puppy, is half a year old.

It’s been a while since I’ve done a puppy diary, and things have really settled down.

If I’m honest, I probably wasn’t exactly honest - with myself or anyone else- about how challenging the first few months of puppy ownership were. New routines, constant toilet accidents, training, having to rethink usual daily routines and quite a bit of worrying. So yes, like having a child, but these don’t wear nappies.

But if I had a touch of the puppy blues, then it’s well and truly passed. Ted has completely slotted into our lives now and the house would feel so empty without him.

We’ve pretty much mastered toilet training, albeit with a few small mistakes every now and again, he knows some simple commands, is obedient (mostly) and hasn’t destroyed the house.

We’ve learned when to leave him to rest and when he needs to play and be exercised, and we’ve also learned not to worry too much when he won’t eat- it’s a doodle thing, apparently.

We’ve also learned some good walking routes, dog friendly cafes and pubs, and how much you depend on wipes- again, like a baby! Grooming is all booked in- at £50 every six weeks- and we’ve given up on trying to get the cat to bond with him.

Looking forward to some longer walks and sunnier times playing outside now, with less mud and baths to follow.

