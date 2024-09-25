Puppy Diary: From Bugalugs to Kong toys, here's the purchases I rate and those I hate
Our puppy Ted has lived with us for a week and a half, and we’re slowly getting used to our new routine.
In the first Puppy Diary I talked you through some of the purchases I’d made, including toys, treats, beds, colognes and puppy pads.
It hasn’t taken long to discover which purchases were good, and which were really unnecessary.
Take a look at the video where I go through some of my favourite buys, show you the surprising piece of kit I hadn’t even realised I’d need, and share the one thing I wouldn’t advise anyone to buy.
