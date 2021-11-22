Pupils are evacuated from Wigan school as probe into shooting threat continues

Anxious parents have been waiting at the gates of Golborne High after police decided it was safe to let the students out.

One pupil was heard to say that they had been made to sit on the floor for two hours while armed police descended on and patrolled the Lowton Road premises on Monday morning (November 22).

The drama had been sparked by threats made online that a shooting was going to take place there.

Police monitor the exodus of pupils at the front gate

Police immediately shut down the school, allowing no-one out of the buildings while searches took place.

Now the children are being sent home class by class and traffic jams have built up due to the sudden exodus.

But police remain at the scene as investigations continue.

It was at 10.42am on Monday November 22 that police were called to reports that an individual was making threats to Golborne High School, claiming they were in possession of a firearm.

Anxious parents outside the school

Chief Insp Liz Sanderson, of GMPs Wigan Division, said: "Armed officers have been deployed to the scene and the school has been locked down as a precaution.

"The threats were made over the internet and no-one has approached the area with a firearm.

"I'd like to reassure the public that officers will remain at the scene while we investigate."

