Pupils and teachers from Lancashire school left stuck in Iceland after flight cancelled
Pupils from St George's School on Cherry Tree Road, Blackpool, left the UK last week for a spectacular tour of the country.
Stops included the stunning Gullfoss waterfall, Reynisfjara which is a world-famous black-sand beach and the Hallgrímskirkja - the largest church in Iceland.
But the group were left stranded on Sunday following an unexpected flight cancellation.
Not letting the unexpected change of plans get them down, the school said the group “embraced the opportunity of extra time and travelled back to Reykjavik”
“We enjoyed hamburgers while overlooking the historic site of the Reykjavik Summit,” a spokesperson added.
“Following this, the students indulged in some retail therapy before we checked into our accommodation for the night - a fabulous hotel with stunning sea views where we enjoyed cheering England on to their 2-1 win, followed by a delicious dinner.”
The next day began with a much-needed lie-in, followed by a sumptuous buffet breakfast.
Energised, the group embarked on a bracing walk through Reykjavik, soaking in the city's vibrant atmosphere.”
The spokesperson said: “We then enjoyed a packed lunch at the Perlan Centre, where the marvels of the Northern Lights enthralled us in the planetarium.
“We also braved the freezing conditions of the ice cave, adding a touch of adventure to our day.”
The group then had an early night ready for their trip back home on Tuesday.
St George's School has been approached for more information about the cancellation.
