Pudsey calls on schools to help campaign

Blackpool schools are being called on to raise money for this year’s Children In Need campaign.

Charity schools partner Twinkl, an educational resource publisher, is helping create fundraising packs for various age groups, complete with fundraising ideas, inspiration, tools, tips, and resources.

Nurseries and pre-schools are encouraged to host Duggee Days, with Children In Need partnering CBeebies show Hey Duggee - to run Pudsey Badges, while primaries are being encouraged to join The Big Spotacular and to host Bring And Buy Sales, and secondaries are being asked to get pupils to Do Your Thing, ‘channeling their passions, hobbies and fears’ for the cause.

Last year, local schools including Blackpool Gateway Academy and Waterloo Primary Academy raised more than £6,672 for BBC Children in Need, towards a grand national total of £60.7million.

Jon Seaton of Twinkl said: “We’re honoured to be partnering with BBC Children in Need this year and supporting schools across the UK with the fabulous fundraising they do for the charity."

Schools can sign up for a free fundraising pack full of inspiring ideas via www.bbcchildreninneed.co.uk/schools.