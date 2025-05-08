Public urged to call 999 if they spot missing 12-year-old boy last seen in Poulton-le-Fylde
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Codie-Lea was last seen on Fouldrey Avenue at 8.45am, and police said they were “really concerned about him”.
He is described as 5ft 4in tall, with brown hair, and was wearing black and green Montirex trousers, a navy blue t-shirt and black trainers.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Codie-Lea has links to Poulton-le-Fylde, Fleetwood and Morecambe.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “If you see Codie-Lea, call 999 and let us know straight away.
“If you have information that could help us find him, call 101 and quote log 0320 of May 8.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.