Public urged to call 999 if they see wanted sex offender who has links to Blackpool and Blackburn

Published 30th Sep 2025, 13:27 BST
The public have urged to call 999 if they see a registered sex offender who is wanted for failing to comply with his notification requirements.

Ashley McPhee, 27, is also wanted on recall to prison.

Officers are now urging anyone who may have seen him to get in touch immediately.

Ashley McPhee is a registered sex offender who is wanted for failing to comply with his notification requirementsplaceholder image
Ashley McPhee is a registered sex offender who is wanted for failing to comply with his notification requirements | Lancashire Police

McPhee is described as slim, around 5ft 5in tall, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

He speaks with an Irish accent and has a number of distinctive tattoos.

McPhee has links to Blackpool and Blackburn.

Anyone who sees McPhee is urged to call 999 immediately.

For any other information, including details of previous sightings, email [email protected] or call 01254 353246.

