Public urged to call 999 if they see missing Padiham man as concern grows for his welfare

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 9th Oct 2024, 08:52 BST
An urgent appeal to find a missing man from Padiham has been launched by Lancashire Police.

Bradley Atkinson was last seen in Back Lane in Sabden at 2am on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old is described as 5ft 8in tall with short brown hair and blue eyes.

An urgent appeal to find a missing man Bradley AtkinsonAn urgent appeal to find a missing man Bradley Atkinson
An urgent appeal to find a missing man Bradley Atkinson | Lancashire Police

“All we know at this time is that he was last seen wearing a green jacket,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Bradley has links to Burnley and Pendle.

The public have been urged to call 999 for immediate sightings.

If you have any other information about his whereabouts, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log 50 of October 8.

