Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An urgent appeal to find a missing man from Padiham has been launched by Lancashire Police.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bradley Atkinson was last seen in Back Lane in Sabden at 2am on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old is described as 5ft 8in tall with short brown hair and blue eyes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An urgent appeal to find a missing man Bradley Atkinson | Lancashire Police

“All we know at this time is that he was last seen wearing a green jacket,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Bradley has links to Burnley and Pendle.

The public have been urged to call 999 for immediate sightings.

If you have any other information about his whereabouts, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log 50 of October 8.