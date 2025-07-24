Public urged to call 999 if they see missing man who possibly travelled to Blackpool and may appear confused

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 24th Jul 2025, 18:39 BST
The public have been urged to call 999 if they see a missing man who may be confused and possibly travelled to Blackpool.

Victor Goodwin, who also goes by the name Gary Monks, is missing from the Keighley Road area of Colne.

The 68-year-old was last seen on Sunday at Liverpool Lime Street Station.

Victor Goodwin, who also goes by the name Gary Monks, is missing from the Keighley Road area of Colneplaceholder image
Victor Goodwin, who also goes by the name Gary Monks, is missing from the Keighley Road area of Colne | Lancashire Police

Officers believe he may have since travelled to Blackpool.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He is described as 5ft 4in tall, with short grey hair and blue eyes, and wears glasses.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Victor may appear confused and we would ask the public not to approach him.”

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 101, quoting log number 1200 of July 20.

Call 999 for immediate sightings.

Related topics:BlackpoolLancashire PoliceColneLancashireCrime

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice