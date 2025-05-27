Public urged to call 999 if they see missing Fulwood man, 22, who disappeared six days ago
Connor Hanson was last seen on Merryburn Close between 3.30am and 4.30am on Wednesday, May 21.
The 22-year-old was last seen wearing a black padded Moncler coat with a hood, black Nike Air Max trainers with a blue tick, and possibly joggers or jeans.
Connor - who is believed to have been riding an e-scooter when he went missing - has links to Preston.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Whilst we have been making enquiries since he was reported missing to us on May 26, we are now in a position to ask for your help.”
The public have been urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of Connor.
If you have any other information about his whereabouts, call 101 quoting log number 709 of May 26.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.