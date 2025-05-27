The public have been urged to call 999 if they see a missing Fulwood man, 22, who disappeared six days ago.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Connor Hanson was last seen on Merryburn Close between 3.30am and 4.30am on Wednesday, May 21.

The 22-year-old was last seen wearing a black padded Moncler coat with a hood, black Nike Air Max trainers with a blue tick, and possibly joggers or jeans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Connor Hanson was last seen on Merryburn Close, Fulwood on May 21 | Lancashire Police

Connor - who is believed to have been riding an e-scooter when he went missing - has links to Preston.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Whilst we have been making enquiries since he was reported missing to us on May 26, we are now in a position to ask for your help.”

The public have been urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of Connor.

If you have any other information about his whereabouts, call 101 quoting log number 709 of May 26.