Public urged to call 999 if they see missing Blackburn man who has links to Blackpool
Kevin Coates, who is also known as Jay Foray, was last seen on Fowler Heights Close in Blackburn at around 4:15pm on Wednesday, January 8.
The 43-year-old is described as 5ft 9in tall, of slim build, with short, mousy brown hair and a short beard.
He may also have a black eye, police said.
Kevin - who also has links to Blackpool - was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, grey beanie hat, blue denim jeans and black trainers.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We have been making enquiries since this date and are now asking for your help.
“For immediate sightings of Kevin, please call 999.
“If you have any information as to where he might be or previous sightings, call 101 quoting log 1326 of January 7, 2025.”