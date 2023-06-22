News you can trust since 1886
Public urged to call 999 if they see missing Accrington woman as concerns grow for her welfare

A public appeal has been launched to help find a missing 68-year-old woman from Accrington.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 12:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 12:51 BST
Paula Moore, 68, was last seen in Baxenden at around 7.20pm on June 21 (Credit: Lancashire Police)Paula Moore, 68, was last seen in Baxenden at around 7.20pm on June 21 (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Paula Moore, 68, was last seen in Baxenden at around 7.20pm on June 21 (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Paula Moore, 68, was last seen in Baxenden at around 7.20pm on Wednesday (June 21).

She lives in a rural location on King’s Highway, Accrington.

Paula is approximately 5ft 7ins tall and has shoulder-length blonde hair.

She was last seen carrying a black handbag.

The public were urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of Paula.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call 101, quoting 1407 of June 21, 2023.

