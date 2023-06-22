Public urged to call 999 if they see missing Accrington woman as concerns grow for her welfare
A public appeal has been launched to help find a missing 68-year-old woman from Accrington.
Paula Moore, 68, was last seen in Baxenden at around 7.20pm on Wednesday (June 21).
She lives in a rural location on King’s Highway, Accrington.
Paula is approximately 5ft 7ins tall and has shoulder-length blonde hair.
She was last seen carrying a black handbag.
The public were urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of Paula.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call 101, quoting 1407 of June 21, 2023.