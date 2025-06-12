Public urged to call 999 if they see man wanted by Lancashire Police in connection with assault
The public have been urged to call 999 if they see a man who is wanted in connection with an assault.
Kristian Hill is described as 6ft 2in tall with light brown hair.
The 27-year-old has links to Heysham, Lancaster and Morecambe.
“If you see him, call 999,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
If you have any information about his whereabouts, call 101 quoting log number 0346 of May 18.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.