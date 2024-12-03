Public urged to call 999 if they see Lancashire man wanted on recall to prison

By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 3rd Dec 2024, 15:31 BST
Lancashire Police have launched an urgent appeal to find a wanted man.

Dion Lucas is wanted on recall to prison.

The 32-year-old has a beard and is around 5ft 6in tall.

Dion Lucas is wanted on recall to prisonplaceholder image
Dion Lucas is wanted on recall to prison | Lancashire Police

He was last seen in Burnley town centre on Saturday (November 30) but he also has links to Blackburn and Colne.

Lancashire Police have urged the public to call 999 for immediate sightings.

If you have any other information about Lucas’ whereabouts, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log 0494 of December 3.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

