Lancashire Police have launched an urgent appeal to find a wanted man.

Dion Lucas is wanted on recall to prison.

The 32-year-old has a beard and is around 5ft 6in tall.

He was last seen in Burnley town centre on Saturday (November 30) but he also has links to Blackburn and Colne.

Lancashire Police have urged the public to call 999 for immediate sightings.

If you have any other information about Lucas’ whereabouts, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log 0494 of December 3.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.