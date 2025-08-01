The public have been urged to call 999 if they see a Blackburn man who is wanted in connection a number of serious offences.

Joseph Hannan is wanted as part of an investigation into harassment, criminal damage and coercive and controlling behaviour.

Police said the 32-year-old “knows [they] want to speak to him”.

Hannan, who is from Blackburn, is described as 5ft 3in tall, with cropped dark brown hair, a brown beard and green eyes.

The public have been urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of Hannan.

If you have any other information about his whereabouts, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 732 of July 15.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.