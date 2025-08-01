Public urged to call 999 if they see Blackburn man wanted in connection with harassment and criminal damage
Joseph Hannan is wanted as part of an investigation into harassment, criminal damage and coercive and controlling behaviour.
Police said the 32-year-old “knows [they] want to speak to him”.
Hannan, who is from Blackburn, is described as 5ft 3in tall, with cropped dark brown hair, a brown beard and green eyes.
The public have been urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of Hannan.
If you have any other information about his whereabouts, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 732 of July 15.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.