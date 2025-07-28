The public are being urged to call 999 if they see a man who has absconded from prison and is believed to be in the Blackburn area.

Liam Stevenson, 30, was serving a sentence for aggravated burglary and dangerous driving at a prison in Cheshire when he absconded.

He is described as 6ft 7in tall, of large build and is now clean shaven, although the image released by police shows him with a beard.

At the time he left prison, Stevenson was wearing a grey long-sleeved top, blue shorts, black socks and trainers.

Police have warned the public not to approach him.

Anyone who sees Stevenson should call 999 immediately.

For any other information or possible sightings, contact police on 101, quoting log 1321 of July 26.