The public have been urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of a missing man who was last seen in Blackburn five days ago.

Thomas Green was last seen near the KFC in Haslingden Road on January 5, 2024.

The 37-year-old is described as 6ft 1in tall, of slim build with brown hair. He has a tattoo on his neck.

Thomas was wearing a grey Under Armour puffer jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms, a blue t-shirt, and grey Nike Air Max 95 trainers with an orange tick when he was last seen.

Thomas Green was last seen near the KFC in Haslingden Road on January 5 (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Thomas has links to Blackburn and Preston.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We appreciate these images aren’t of the highest quality, however they are from shortly before the last sighting of Thomas.

"He is wearing the clothes he was last seen in."

