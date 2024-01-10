Public urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of missing man last seen near Blackburn KFC
The public have been urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of a missing man who was last seen in Blackburn five days ago.
Thomas Green was last seen near the KFC in Haslingden Road on January 5, 2024.
The 37-year-old is described as 6ft 1in tall, of slim build with brown hair. He has a tattoo on his neck.
Thomas was wearing a grey Under Armour puffer jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms, a blue t-shirt, and grey Nike Air Max 95 trainers with an orange tick when he was last seen.
Thomas has links to Blackburn and Preston.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We appreciate these images aren’t of the highest quality, however they are from shortly before the last sighting of Thomas.
"He is wearing the clothes he was last seen in."
The public have been urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of Thomas.
If you have any other information about his whereabouts, call 101 quoting log number 806 of January 5.