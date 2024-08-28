Public urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of missing Burnley woman
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
An urgent appeal has been launched to find a missing woman from Burnley.
Abigail Gregory was last seen on Casterton Avenue at around 3.15pm on Tuesday, August 27.
The 33-year-old has links to Burnley and Nelson.
Abigail is described as 5ft 5in tall with strawberry blonde hair.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
She was last seen wearing a khaki raincoat and leggings.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “For immediate sightings of Abigail, please call 999.
“If you have any information as to where she might be or for previous sightings, call 101 quoting log 901 of August 27, 2024.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.