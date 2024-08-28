Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An urgent appeal has been launched to find a missing woman from Burnley.

Abigail Gregory was last seen on Casterton Avenue at around 3.15pm on Tuesday, August 27.

The 33-year-old has links to Burnley and Nelson.

Missing Abigail Gregory was last seen on Casterton Avenue in Burnley | Lancashire Police

Abigail is described as 5ft 5in tall with strawberry blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing a khaki raincoat and leggings.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “For immediate sightings of Abigail, please call 999.

“If you have any information as to where she might be or for previous sightings, call 101 quoting log 901 of August 27, 2024.”