Public urged to avoid St James Street in Burnley as police close the road due to suspected gas leak

The police and fire service are currently in attendance.
By Emma Downey
Published 4th Mar 2024, 17:04 GMT
Police officers are currently on the scene assisting North West Fire and Rescue with an incident suspected tobe a gas leak on Calder Street in Burnley.

The road and pavements have been closed on St James Street between the junctions of Queen's Lancashire Way and Brown Street.

Motorist are advised to steer clear and plan their journey accordingly.

