A man is being sought by detectives as part of an investigation into a wounding that took place in Preston.

The incident happened on July 11 and officers now want to speak to Liam Tunstall, 36, in connection with the attack.

Tunstall, who also uses the name Liam Boar, is currently homeless but is known to have strong links to Preston.

Liam Tunstall is being sought as part of an investigation into a serious wounding that took place in Preston | Lancashire Police

He is also known to frequent areas in Burnley, Blackpool and Chorley.

Tunstall is described as 5ft 9in tall, with brown hair. He is sometimes clean-shaven but is also known to wear scruffy facial hair, and he often wears tracksuits.

Members of the public are urged not to approach him if seen.

Immediate sightings should be reported by calling 999 and quoting log 0109 of July 11.

For other information or non-urgent sightings, contact police on 101 using the same log number.