Public consultation on future of care homes and adult care services in Lancashire is launched
The consultation follows Lancashire County Council Cabinet’s decision to initiate a strategic review of services for older people and adults with disabilities, with a focus on ensuring high-quality care that is sustainable and meets the changing needs of residents.
The consultation will look at a proposed evaluation framework to assess the services against, which covers four key areas including service delivery, service quality, market availability and workforce, and value for money.
Additionally, as part of the review, ten services which have been identified for potential replacement due to being outdated and requiring significant investment to bring to a reasonable standard. This includes five Older People’s Residential Care Homes and five Older People’s Day Centres, two of which have not been open for a number of years.
These include two faciilities in Thornton and one in Kirkham.
Cllr Graham Dalton, cabinet member for Adult Social Care, said: "This consultation is a really important opportunity for service users, families, staff, communities and stakeholders to share their views and help shape the future of adult social care in our county.
"We do understand that this is an unsettling time for residents, their families and staff at these sites while this review takes place.
"For that reason we have pledged to handle the process with compassion, respect, and transparency.
"I would also like to make it clear that no decisions have been made about the future of any of these services.
"We are consulting to find out people's views to help us make the best decision when the issue is considered by cabinet.
“I would also like to reaffirm that the council is committed to delivering excellent care for Lancashire residents and for that reason it is important we review our services to make sure we are meeting people’s needs in the best possible way, both now and in the future.”
Responses to the eight-week consultation will be carefully considered before a further report will be presented to Cabinet in February 2026.
Amenities affected
Residential Care Homes:
- Favordale, Colne
- Grove House, Adlington
- Milbanke, Kirkham
- Thornton House, Thornton
- Woodlands, Clayton-le-Moors
Day Centres:
- Byron View, Colne (attached to Favordale)
- Derby Centre, Ormskirk
- Milbanke Day Centre, Kirkham (attached to Milbanke)
- Teal Close, Thornton(attached to Thornton House)
- Vale View, Lancaster
Residents, families, staff, and stakeholders are encouraged to take part in the consultation by visiting: www.lancashire.gov.uk/haveyoursay