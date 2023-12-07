An urgent appeal has been launched to help find a missing man who was last seen in Preston a week ago.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Karl Harford was last seen in Sharoe Green Lane at around 7.30pm on Thursday, November 30.

The 40-year-old was last seen wearing black tracksuit bottoms and a black coat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He normally wears a black hat and has links to Fulwood and Broughton, officers said.

Have you seen Karl Harford who is missing from Preston? (Credit: Lancashire Police)

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We appreciate it’s been a week since he was last seen, and we have been carrying out numerous enquiries to find him since we were informed of his disappearance.

“We now need your help and are asking for anybody who has any information about where Karl is – or Karl himself – to contact us as soon as possible.”

The public have been urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of Karl.