Public appeal launched to help find missing Preston man who was last seen a week ago
and live on Freeview channel 276
Karl Harford was last seen in Sharoe Green Lane at around 7.30pm on Thursday, November 30.
The 40-year-old was last seen wearing black tracksuit bottoms and a black coat.
He normally wears a black hat and has links to Fulwood and Broughton, officers said.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We appreciate it’s been a week since he was last seen, and we have been carrying out numerous enquiries to find him since we were informed of his disappearance.
“We now need your help and are asking for anybody who has any information about where Karl is – or Karl himself – to contact us as soon as possible.”
The public have been urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of Karl.
If you have any other information about his whereabouts, call 101 or email forcecontro[email protected] quoting log number 847 of December 6.