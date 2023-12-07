News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Public appeal launched to help find missing Preston man who was last seen a week ago

An urgent appeal has been launched to help find a missing man who was last seen in Preston a week ago.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 7th Dec 2023, 19:11 GMT
Updated 7th Dec 2023, 19:57 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Karl Harford was last seen in Sharoe Green Lane at around 7.30pm on Thursday, November 30.

The 40-year-old was last seen wearing black tracksuit bottoms and a black coat.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He normally wears a black hat and has links to Fulwood and Broughton, officers said.

Most Popular
Have you seen Karl Harford who is missing from Preston? (Credit: Lancashire Police)Have you seen Karl Harford who is missing from Preston? (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Have you seen Karl Harford who is missing from Preston? (Credit: Lancashire Police)

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We appreciate it’s been a week since he was last seen, and we have been carrying out numerous enquiries to find him since we were informed of his disappearance.

“We now need your help and are asking for anybody who has any information about where Karl is – or Karl himself – to contact us as soon as possible.”

The public have been urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of Karl.

If you have any other information about his whereabouts, call 101 or email forcecontro[email protected] quoting log number 847 of December 6.