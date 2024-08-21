Pub in heart of Whittle-le-Woods up for sale - here's how much for
The Dog Inn, which sits just off the A6 was known for its open fires, quiz nights, darts, book clubs and veterans breakfast events, before it closed its doors in March 2023.
The venue, which dates back to is now for sale with agents Trevor Dawson Property Consultants, for £400,000, who suggest that the site could be redeveloped for other uses, subject to planning permission.
What do you get?
The two-storey pub is 2,432 sq ft, sitting in a plot of 0.38 acres. On the ground floor there is an entrance lobby with a central bar servery and separate lounge bar/dining area and games room. To the rear are ladies and gents toilets with a separate commercial kitchen and ancillary store. To the side is a single-storey cellar. On the first floor there is three-bedroom bedroom living accommodation, a fitted kitchen, threepiece bathroom and main living room.
History of the pub The earliest record of the pub was in the 1825 when Samuel Casey. It was originally listed as being in Brindle, before boundary changes took place. Listed landlords after Samuel were Henry Waring (1841-51), George Coulson (1858), James Wilding (1861), Henry Swift (1871), Thomas Hodgkinson (1881), Alice Melling (1891), Peter Hales (1901), Fred Shaw (1911-) and Charles Longton (1945). The pub has sometimes been referred to as the Black Dog Inn.
