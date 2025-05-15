£62,000 worth of illegal cigarettes and vapes seized by police as Lancashire shops raided
Officers, working in partnership with Trading Standards, carried out enforcement visits at shops in Haslingden and Waterfoot on Wednesday.
3,200 illicit tobacco products, with an estimated value of around £54,000, were confiscated at the first location in Haslingden.
A further 700 illegal cigarettes and vapes, valued at approximately £8,000, were seized from the store in Waterfoot.
Local Neighbourhood Sergeant Paul Marsden said: “It’s fantastic that we have been able to remove a significant quantity of illegal tobacco products from the streets of Haslingden and Waterfoot.
“We will continue to work closely with our partner agencies to address the issues and concerns of our communities. This day of action is just one example of the ongoing work we do, day in, day out.
“We encourage the community to keep reporting their concerns so that the relevant agency can take effective action.”