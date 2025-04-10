£60,000 worth of cannabis found in bag for life after police stop Mercedes on M6 in Chorley

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 10th Apr 2025, 19:18 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Around £60,000 worth of cannabis was discovered in a bag for life after police stopped a Mercedes on the M6 near Chorley.

Police pulled over a silver Mercedes C220 on the southbound carriageway near Charnock Richard services at around 10.25pm on Wednesday.

After detecting a strong smell of cannabis coming from the vehicle, officers carried out a search under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Around £60,000 worth of cannabis was discovered in a bag for life after police stopped a Mercedes on the M6Around £60,000 worth of cannabis was discovered in a bag for life after police stopped a Mercedes on the M6
Around £60,000 worth of cannabis was discovered in a bag for life after police stopped a Mercedes on the M6 | Google/ Alexander Grey

Inside the car, they found a bag for life containing cannabis with an estimated street value of £60,000.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

The driver, a 34-year-old man from Cardiff, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs, driving while disqualified and failing to provide a breath test.

A 29-year-old passenger, also from Cardiff, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs.

Both men remained in custody for questioning on Thursday.

Related topics:PoliceMercedesDrugsLancashire PoliceLancashire
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice