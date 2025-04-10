£60,000 worth of cannabis found in bag for life after police stop Mercedes on M6 in Chorley
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police pulled over a silver Mercedes C220 on the southbound carriageway near Charnock Richard services at around 10.25pm on Wednesday.
After detecting a strong smell of cannabis coming from the vehicle, officers carried out a search under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.
Inside the car, they found a bag for life containing cannabis with an estimated street value of £60,000.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
The driver, a 34-year-old man from Cardiff, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs, driving while disqualified and failing to provide a breath test.
A 29-year-old passenger, also from Cardiff, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs.
Both men remained in custody for questioning on Thursday.