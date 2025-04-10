Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Around £60,000 worth of cannabis was discovered in a bag for life after police stopped a Mercedes on the M6 near Chorley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police pulled over a silver Mercedes C220 on the southbound carriageway near Charnock Richard services at around 10.25pm on Wednesday.

After detecting a strong smell of cannabis coming from the vehicle, officers carried out a search under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Around £60,000 worth of cannabis was discovered in a bag for life after police stopped a Mercedes on the M6 | Google/ Alexander Grey

Inside the car, they found a bag for life containing cannabis with an estimated street value of £60,000.

The driver, a 34-year-old man from Cardiff, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs, driving while disqualified and failing to provide a breath test.

A 29-year-old passenger, also from Cardiff, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs.

Both men remained in custody for questioning on Thursday.