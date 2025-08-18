A gang broke into a house in Grimsargh and stole £500,000 worth jewellery, prompting Crimestoppers to offer a reward of up to £5,000 for information.

A gang of four forced entry to the property and stole a Burton safe approximately one metre square.

The safe contained gold, silver and diamond necklaces, rings, bracelets, earrings and watches with a combined estimated current day value of £500,000, some of which are of sentimental value and can’t be replaced.

Police believe the suspects are from the Walton area of Merseyside and fled the property in a Ford C-Max with cloned number plates.

Crimestoppers is offering the reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

The reward is available for three months, expiring on Tuesday, November 18, 2025.

Mick Duthie, Crimestoppers’ Director of Operations, said: “ We know someone out there has vital information about this burglary.

“If that person is you, I urge you to tell us what you know – you will remain 100% anonymous.

“Whatever you know, however small it may seem, could be the key to bringing those responsible to justice.”

A reward code must be requested when calling Crimestoppers, or the online ‘keeping in contact’ facility used when submitting tips via the website.

Information passed directly to the police will not qualify for a reward.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.