Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The popular Halloween Shop Trail has returned to Accrington for its third year - and some great prizes are up for grabs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amazing Accrington have brought back their extremely popular Halloween Shop Trail for children under 12.

The event started on October 21 and will run until Halloween itself on Thursday, October 31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The popular Halloween shop trail has returned to Accrington for its third year | Contributed

Children are encouraged to dress up and trick or treat while getting ten stamps from participating shops.

The completed forms should then be dropped off at the Accrington Stanley shop in the Arndale Centre by the end of Halloween for the lucky winners to be selected.

Prizes include a £50 gift voucher, a sweet hamper, and tickets to an Accrington Stanley match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Kimberley Whitehead, of Hyndburn Borough Council, said: "This is a really fun, free activity for local schoolchildren and their parents over Halloween.

“It is also a fantastic way to encourage people to shop local, come into town and promote our wonderful local businesses."

Leaflets were sent out to local schools and will be available in participating outlets, including 2 Sisters Café and Bistro, the North Lancs Training Group (NLTG) office on Oak Street, Barbara Kay's, and Accrington Stanley shop, plus many more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event is sponsored by local training provider North Lancs Training Group and Hyndburn Borough Council

Children are encouraged to dress up and trick or treat while getting ten stamps from participating shops | Contributed

Murray Dawson, Chair of Amazing Accrington, said: "The Halloween Shop Trail was very successful last year and we would like to say a big thank you to North Lancs Training Group and Hyndburn Borough Council for supporting the event again in 2024.

“We would like to see people shopping locally and the competition driving footfall into Accrington."

Gareth Lindsay, Managing Director of NLTG, added : "NLTG are really proud to sponsor the Halloween Trail, and love to see the children dressing up, and out and about in Accrington town centre!

“We love getting involved in community events and look forward to seeing the children enjoy this year's Halloween Competition."