A three-year project to upgrade Leyland’s Wastewater Treatment Works is nearing completion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of its commitment to improving river quality, United Utilities has carried out a major upgrade at the treatment works.

The project which began in 2022 will play an important role in improving water quality in the River Lostock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A three-year project to upgrade Leyland’s Wastewater Treatment Works is nearing completion. | UGC

Innovative new processes which reduce phosphorous and other nutrients from the water that is released from the facility at the end of the treatment process have been introduced as well as new equipment that speeds up the treatment process. Additional storm water storage has also been introduced.

The £29m upgrade will enable the facility to meet growing demand as the population in Leyland and surrounding towns continues to grow.

There have been a number of storm overflow discharges of sewerage already in 2024. | andrei310 - stock.adobe.com

The increase in capacity and the introduction of more storm water storage will reduce the number of times that storm overflows operate in periods of heavy rain.

Construction work is nearing completion and the focus is now on testing and commissioning the newly installed equipment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rob Moore, Head of Wastewater for United Utilities in Lancashire said: “We know our customers want to see cleaner rivers and fewer occasions when untreated sewage is released into the environment.

“This upgrade will play an important role in delivering that. It means we can now treat sewage more quickly, we can store more sewage in times of heavy rainfall, and we’ve upgraded the treatment process so that the treated water that is released back into the River Lostock is a higher standard.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Leyland upgrade is part of a wider project to improve water quality in River Lostock which is a tributary of the River Ribble.

During the last five years, United Utilities has invested in projects across Lancashire ranging from infrastructure improvements to riverside tree planting schemes, which are enhancing water quality in the River Ribble and its tributaries.