£29m upgrade to Leyland’s Wastewater Treatment Works by United Utilities nears completion after three years

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 5th Feb 2025, 15:19 BST
A three-year project to upgrade Leyland’s Wastewater Treatment Works is nearing completion.

As part of its commitment to improving river quality, United Utilities has carried out a major upgrade at the treatment works.

The project which began in 2022 will play an important role in improving water quality in the River Lostock.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A three-year project to upgrade Leyland’s Wastewater Treatment Works is nearing completion.placeholder image
A three-year project to upgrade Leyland’s Wastewater Treatment Works is nearing completion. | UGC

Innovative new processes which reduce phosphorous and other nutrients from the water that is released from the facility at the end of the treatment process have been introduced as well as new equipment that speeds up the treatment process. Additional storm water storage has also been introduced.

The £29m upgrade will enable the facility to meet growing demand as the population in Leyland and surrounding towns continues to grow.

There have been a number of storm overflow discharges of sewerage already in 2024.placeholder image
There have been a number of storm overflow discharges of sewerage already in 2024. | andrei310 - stock.adobe.com

The increase in capacity and the introduction of more storm water storage will reduce the number of times that storm overflows operate in periods of heavy rain.

Construction work is nearing completion and the focus is now on testing and commissioning the newly installed equipment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

Rob Moore, Head of Wastewater for United Utilities in Lancashire said: “We know our customers want to see cleaner rivers and fewer occasions when untreated sewage is released into the environment.

“This upgrade will play an important role in delivering that. It means we can now treat sewage more quickly, we can store more sewage in times of heavy rainfall, and we’ve upgraded the treatment process so that the treated water that is released back into the River Lostock is a higher standard.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Leyland upgrade is part of a wider project to improve water quality in River Lostock which is a tributary of the River Ribble.

During the last five years, United Utilities has invested in projects across Lancashire ranging from infrastructure improvements to riverside tree planting schemes, which are enhancing water quality in the River Ribble and its tributaries.

Related topics:LancashireLeyland
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice