£25k worth of illegal cigarettes and tobacco 'that could contain rat droppings' seized in Burnley
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Lancashire Trading Standards officers worked with the police to carry out an operation in the town last week.
They seized 997 packets of cigarettes, 173 pouches of tobacco and 523 vapes.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Burnley Neighbourhood Police and Trading Standards will continue to target those involved in the sale of illegal products and deal with them accordingly.
“Illicit tobacco and vapes are a danger to the community as they are not regulated and sometimes contain harmful ingredients such as arsenic and rat droppings, among other things.”
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Always call 999 in an emergency.