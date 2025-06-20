£21k cannabis farm uncovered in Bacup after residents report ‘strong smell’ coming from house
Police officers attended an address on Russell Street on Friday, June 13, where they uncovered around 70 cannabis plants. All plants were seized at the scene.
Officers also found that the electricity supply had been illegally bypassed.
Engineers from Electricity North West were called to make the property safe.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “At this time, no arrests have been made, and an investigation is underway.
“The cultivation of cannabis can cause misery for local communities. The hidden dangers that this type of grow can pose, such as the risk of fire, can have incredibly harmful consequences for the property and those neighbouring it.
“This activity can have strong links to organised crime and modern slavery and it is absolutely unacceptable and we will continue to tackle this issue.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or report it online at doitonline.lancashire.police.uk.