£21k cannabis farm uncovered in Bacup after residents report ‘strong smell’ coming from house

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 20th Jun 2025, 13:31 BST
A cannabis farm estimated to be worth £21,000 has been discovered in Bacup after residents raised concerns about a strong smell coming from a property.

Police officers attended an address on Russell Street on Friday, June 13, where they uncovered around 70 cannabis plants. All plants were seized at the scene.

Most Popular

Officers also found that the electricity supply had been illegally bypassed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A cannabis farm estimated to be worth £21,000 has been discovered in Bacupplaceholder image
A cannabis farm estimated to be worth £21,000 has been discovered in Bacup | Lancashire Police

Engineers from Electricity North West were called to make the property safe.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “At this time, no arrests have been made, and an investigation is underway.

“The cultivation of cannabis can cause misery for local communities. The hidden dangers that this type of grow can pose, such as the risk of fire, can have incredibly harmful consequences for the property and those neighbouring it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This activity can have strong links to organised crime and modern slavery and it is absolutely unacceptable and we will continue to tackle this issue.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or report it online at doitonline.lancashire.police.uk.

Related topics:Lancashire PolicePropertyResidentsPolice
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice