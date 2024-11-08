£1.65m worth of illegal cigarettes, vapes and tobacco were seized in Oswaldtwistle.

Officers working alongside Trading Standards seized a large quantity of illegal goods from an empty commercial property on October 30.

The seized items included approximately 100,000 packs of illegal cigarettes and hand rolling tobacco as well as hundreds of illegal non-regulation vapes.

The total retail value of the confiscated items was approximately £1.65 million.

Packaging used to manufacture counterfeit cigarettes was also seized.

Local Neighbourhood Sgt, Carl McCoy, said: “These products can pose serious health risks to users and often do not comply with safety regulations.

“We will continue to work with our partners to remove these illicit goods from the streets of Lancashire, and we would urge our communities to report shops who are breaking the law.”

If you have any information about the sale of illegal tobacco or vaping products, report it at: https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/PEDisclaimer/Create