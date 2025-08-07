A new £15m business park redevelopment has been given the go-ahead - creating 50 new units.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roundhouse Properties’ commercial development will be located at South Rings in Bamber Bridge, where Roundhouse Properties already has South Preston Office Village, South Rings Office Village and two of its popular Momentum business parks.

The site is also located near the M6, M61, M65 interchange, providing easy access to all the North West.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Branded as Momentum Plus, the new business park will include larger industrial space alongside the similarly sized units found at the developer’s other Momentum business parks in Blackburn, Chorley, and Preston.

Designed by David Cox Architects, the plans will see a 3.7-acre site, currently owned by Roundhouse, redeveloped into nine commercial blocks, providing a total of 50 units ranging from 750 sq. ft. to 10,000 sq. ft. Upon completion, the scheme will provide 67,000 sq. ft. of flexible commercial space. Sapphire Utilities currently occupies the site, which comprises a mix of offices, workshops, storage facilities, and parking spaces and redevelopment of the site is due to commence early 2026.

How the new Momentum +1 will look in Bamber Bridge | submit

Managing director of Roundhouse Properties Jeremy Lefton said: “Our Momentum schemes have proved to be incredibly popular with SMEs, and with this site, we’re enhancing that model with the addition of larger commercial space alongside our traditional-size units you’ll find on a Momentum business park.

“It’s fantastic that we can now press ahead with the redevelopment of the site by creating a modern business park, boosting economic growth in the area by creating an attractive location with a mix of units for new and growing businesses.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roundhouse has appointed Preston-based Robert Pinkus & Co as agents for the site. Partner Danny Pinkus added: “We’re looking forward to bringing this high-quality development to the market on behalf of such a well-respected local developer with an excellent track record of delivering similar schemes locally. In a climate where supply of premium small business units is extremely limited, this scheme represents a rare opportunity for occupiers and investors alike.

“The flexible configuration and high specification of the units make them ideal for a range of modern businesses, and we expect significant demand both from those looking to purchase and those seeking high-grade premises to let. Opportunities like this don’t come around often in this market and we very much look forward to working on this scheme”