Illegal cigarettes and vapes worth £12,000 have been seized from a shop in Preston city centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The discovery was made after officers, working in partnership with Lancashire County Council's Trading Standards, visited the premises following a tip-off from the public.

In total, 748 packets of cigarettes and 545 vapes - valued at approximately £12,000 - were confiscated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Illegal cigarettes and vapes worth £12,000 have been seized from a shop in Preston city centre | Andres Siimon

Police say the illicit tobacco trade encompasses a variety of products sold illegally, often to underage users, and without tax being paid.

They added that such trade provides a cheap, unregulated supply of tobacco to individuals who might otherwise be deterred by cost, and that proceeds often fund other forms of organised crime.

Sgt Tom Rettie, from Preston’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We are committed to making communities feel safer and we will continue to work closely with them and our partners to ensure we achieve this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This operation demonstrates the strong working relationships that we have with our partners and the commitment we all have to working together to tackle the issues that our communities are facing.”

County Councillor Joshua Roberts, Cabinet Member for Rural Affairs, Environment and Communities, added:“These illicit products not only undermine public health but also pose serious risks, especially to our young people.

“Trading Standards will continue to work with Lancashire Constabulary to tirelessly crack down on businesses that continue to flout the law and put the safety and wellbeing of residents at risk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We urge anyone with information about illegal sales to come forward and help us with this important work.”

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.