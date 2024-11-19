£10,000 worth of model trains stolen during burglary on Stockdove Way in Cleveleys

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 19th Nov 2024, 14:11 GMT
A “precious collection” of model trains worth £10,000 were stolen during a burglary in Cleveleys.

Police were called to reports of a burglary on Stockdove Way at around 4.15pm on Sunday.

£10,000 worth of model trains were stolen in total.

Model trains worth £10,000 were stolen during a burglary in Cleveleys | Google

Laura Cruise of the Lancashire Constabulary Burglary team said: “An investigation is underway and enquiries are ongoing following this burglary of a precious collection of model trains.

“If you can help us in any way, even if you think it might be insignificant, please do not hesitate to get in touch and help us return these items to their owner.”

Examples of the trains which were taken | Google

If you have any information that may help police, call 101 quoting log number 739 of November 17.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

