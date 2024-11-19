Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A “precious collection” of model trains worth £10,000 were stolen during a burglary in Cleveleys.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to reports of a burglary on Stockdove Way at around 4.15pm on Sunday.

£10,000 worth of model trains were stolen in total.

Model trains worth £10,000 were stolen during a burglary in Cleveleys | Google

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laura Cruise of the Lancashire Constabulary Burglary team said: “An investigation is underway and enquiries are ongoing following this burglary of a precious collection of model trains.

“If you can help us in any way, even if you think it might be insignificant, please do not hesitate to get in touch and help us return these items to their owner.”

Examples of the trains which were taken | Google

If you have any information that may help police, call 101 quoting log number 739 of November 17.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.