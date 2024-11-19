£10,000 worth of model trains stolen during burglary on Stockdove Way in Cleveleys
Police were called to reports of a burglary on Stockdove Way at around 4.15pm on Sunday.
£10,000 worth of model trains were stolen in total.
Laura Cruise of the Lancashire Constabulary Burglary team said: “An investigation is underway and enquiries are ongoing following this burglary of a precious collection of model trains.
“If you can help us in any way, even if you think it might be insignificant, please do not hesitate to get in touch and help us return these items to their owner.”
If you have any information that may help police, call 101 quoting log number 739 of November 17.
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.