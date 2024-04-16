Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There have been dozens of prosecutions in Lancashire for begging over the past five years, figures show.

It comes as the Government faces criticism over parts of the Criminal Justice Bill, which could allow police to fine "nuisance" rough sleepers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Homeless charity Crisis said people living on the streets need compassion and support rather than being cast into the criminal justice system.

Figures from the Ministry of Justice show there were 57 prosecutions for begging in Lancashire under the Vagrancy Act in the five years to June 2023.

Under the 1824 law, anyone prosecuted faces a fine of up to £1,000 and a criminal record.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across England and Wales, there have been nearly 2,888 prosecutions under the act – just 13 were for sleeping out, while the rest were for begging.

Housing charities feel that the government should treat homeless people with compassion rather than cruelty.

Overall, 2,300 (80%) resulted in a conviction, including 50 in Lancashire.

Matt Downie, Crisis chief executive, says the figures paint a "grim picture" of the reality of life on the streets.

He said: "Not only are people forced to live in fear, suffering regular violence and abuse, but they must also contend with the threat of being arrested. No-one should be criminalised for being homeless.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"What people need is compassion, support, and the ability to build a life away from the streets. Casting people into the criminal justice system is not the answer."

He added more social homes, proper funding for bespoke support services and ditching the proposals in the Criminal Justice Bill is needed to tackle rough sleeping.

Layla Moran, Liberal Democrat MP, said: "Experts across the sector have long advocated for a compassionate approach to homelessness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But instead, this government is intent on treating rough sleepers with cruelty and criminalisation."

Chief executive of housing charity Shelter Polly Neate said: "It is the Government's catastrophic failure to build enough social homes combined with spiralling private rents that has led to record numbers of people not being able to afford to live anywhere."

"Everyone at risk of sleeping rough should have a right to suitable emergency accommodation, and to end homelessness for good it must invest in genuinely affordable social homes – we need 90,000 a year."

A Government spokesperson said: "We are determined to end rough sleeping for good and we have a plan to tackle the root causes of why people end up on the streets, backed by an unprecedented £2.4 billion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added the Vagrancy Act will be replaced with new legislation "focused on supporting people to get off the streets" while allowing local authorities and the police to "address behaviour that can make the public feel unsafe".