Proposals to build more than 50 homes in Preesall are this week set to go before Wyre planners for the third time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application entails the construction of 51 affordable homes, together with access taken from Rosemount Avenue, landscaping, amenity open space, an electricity substation and surface water pumping station.

The project consists of 33 two-bed homes, 8 three-bed homes and 10 four-bed homes. This includes 15 two-bed (dormer) bungalows. The scheme proposes 100 per cent affordable dwellings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proposals for 51 new homes in Pressall are to go before Wyre planners | National World

Wyre’s planning committee will determine the application this week, on Wednesday (November 6).

The housing scheme has already been given the green light this year, but is back before councillors due to various complications which prevented the project from moving forward.

It was approved, with various conditions, in July this year, but more information was then required by the council before the development could proceed.

After additional information relating to housing mix and flood risk was provided, the application was then presented to the committee for a second time, on October 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Houses intended for local people

It was put to the committee that the S106 agreement (which outlines actions the developer must take to reduce the impact of a development on the local community) would allow all affordable housing units - 100 per cent of them - to be tied down for local people,

However officers were then made aware by the developer that the registered provider, Jigsaw, was utilising Homes England grant funding for the scheme which meant they would be unable to restrict all the Rent to Buy units for local people.

The planning officer's report stated: “Following further consideration and consultation with the Council’s Affordable Housing Delivery Officer and the developer and Jigsaw, it has been confirmed that the rental units will be social rent, not affordable rent, which is the tenure which is of the greatest of need in the Borough.

“Therefore, it has been negotiated that all of the 31 social rented units can be tied to a s106 for persons with a Wyre local connection, as an alternative to the full 51 units as previously reported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On balance, this is still double the amount of local affordable units originally put to the Planning Committee and will also secure 31 (61%) social rented units for local people in housing need.

“The remaining 20 units will still remain nationally affordable dwellings but without the benefit of any local connection criteria. “

The scheme is recommended for approval, with a number of conditions.