The 1967 Abortion Act currently permits terminations up to 24 weeks, with some exceptions

Proportion of conceptions that ended in legal abortion in all 29 areas of North West

Jack Marshall

Published 12th Jul 2025, 08:34 BST
Here is a list of the proportion of conceptions in 2022 that ended in a legal abortion in each local authority area in the North West.

The figures have been published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) and are based on the woman’s estimated date of conception and area of usual residence. The list is ordered by the proportion of conceptions that led to an abortion, starting with the highest.

Here are the 29 areas of the North West ranked from the highest proportion to the lowest.

1. Liverpool 40.3%

1. Liverpool 40.3%

Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

2. Knowsley 38.0%

2. Knowsley 38.0%

Photo: Google

3. Salford 36.5%

3. Salford 36.5%

Photo: Google Maps

4. Manchester 35.8%

4. Manchester 35.8%

Photo: Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images

