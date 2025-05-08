Prolific shoplifter who stole candles and fragrances jailed and banned from all stores in Preston city centre
Leroy Colecozy targeted stores across the city.
The 51-year-old was caught stealing candles and fragrances from the Next store on Fishergate last month.
Colecozy, of Great Avenham Street, Preston, appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday where he pleaded guilty to theft.
He was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison.
In addition to his prison sentence, Colecozy was issued a four-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) which prohibits him from entering several locations in Preston, including:
- Queens Shopping Park
- Capitol Centre Retail Park
- St George's Shopping Centre
- B&M, Ribbleton Lane
- Tesco, Fishergate
- All city centre shops
The ruling comes as part of Operation Vulture, a targeted initiative by Lancashire Constabulary to combat shoplifting across the county.
Backed by Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw, the operation focuses on increasing police visibility in high-risk areas, building stronger partnerships with local retailers and enhancing intelligence-sharing to tackle retail crime.