Prolific shoplifter who stole candles and fragrances jailed and banned from all stores in Preston city centre

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 8th May 2025, 12:56 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A notorious shoplifter has been sentenced to jail and banned from all retail stores in Preston city centre.

Leroy Colecozy targeted stores across the city.

The 51-year-old was caught stealing candles and fragrances from the Next store on Fishergate last month.

Leroy Colecozy has been sentenced to jail and banned from all retail stores in Preston city centreLeroy Colecozy has been sentenced to jail and banned from all retail stores in Preston city centre
Leroy Colecozy has been sentenced to jail and banned from all retail stores in Preston city centre | Lancashire Police

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Colecozy, of Great Avenham Street, Preston, appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday where he pleaded guilty to theft.

He was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

In addition to his prison sentence, Colecozy was issued a four-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) which prohibits him from entering several locations in Preston, including:

  • Queens Shopping Park
  • Capitol Centre Retail Park
  • St George's Shopping Centre
  • B&M, Ribbleton Lane
  • Tesco, Fishergate
  • All city centre shops

The ruling comes as part of Operation Vulture, a targeted initiative by Lancashire Constabulary to combat shoplifting across the county.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Backed by Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw, the operation focuses on increasing police visibility in high-risk areas, building stronger partnerships with local retailers and enhancing intelligence-sharing to tackle retail crime.

Related topics:PrestonLancashireLancashire PolicePolice
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice