A notorious shoplifter has been sentenced to jail and banned from all retail stores in Preston city centre.

Leroy Colecozy targeted stores across the city.

The 51-year-old was caught stealing candles and fragrances from the Next store on Fishergate last month.

Leroy Colecozy has been sentenced to jail and banned from all retail stores in Preston city centre | Lancashire Police

Colecozy, of Great Avenham Street, Preston, appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday where he pleaded guilty to theft.

He was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison.

In addition to his prison sentence, Colecozy was issued a four-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) which prohibits him from entering several locations in Preston, including:

Queens Shopping Park

Capitol Centre Retail Park

St George's Shopping Centre

B&M, Ribbleton Lane

Tesco, Fishergate

All city centre shops

The ruling comes as part of Operation Vulture, a targeted initiative by Lancashire Constabulary to combat shoplifting across the county.

Backed by Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw, the operation focuses on increasing police visibility in high-risk areas, building stronger partnerships with local retailers and enhancing intelligence-sharing to tackle retail crime.