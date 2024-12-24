Prolific shoplifter who stole baby formula from Asda Express petrol station in Chorley jailed
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Officers were called after the formula and other items were taken from the Asda Express petrol station on Moor Road last Friday.
Adam Larkin, 37, of no fixed address, was arrested following an investigation.
He was later charged with two counts of theft from a shop, attempted theft from a shop and breach of a criminal behaviour order (CBO).
He appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court yesterday where he pleaded guilty to the offences and was jailed for 20 weeks.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw and the Lancashire Partnership Against Crime (LANPAC).
The operation sees dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county to better share intelligence, get a deeper understanding of retail crime and identify more offenders.
Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw said: "As Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner, I will continue to work alongside the Chief Constable to establish a more proactive approach to shoplifting, with better protection for shop workers and improved relationships between retailers and the police.”