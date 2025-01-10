Prolific shoplifter jailed after spree of thefts in Accrington
Aleric McKee, of Alexandra Close, Clayton-le-Moors, was arrested and charged for five theft from shop offences and three breaches of bail.
The 30-year-old appeared before Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on January 3 where he pleaded guilty to the charges.
He was subsequently sentenced to ten weeks in prison.
Local Neighbourhood Sergeant for Accrington, Carl McCoy, said: “We know that shoplifting can have a huge impact on the community and businesses, and we will continue to tackle these issues.”
Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw and the Lancashire Partnership Against Crime (LANPAC).
Mr Grunshaw said: "As Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner, I will continue to work alongside the Chief Constable to establish a more proactive approach to shoplifting, with better protection for shop workers and improved relationships between retailers and the police.”