Prolific shoplifter banned from major Burnley stores including The Range, B&M and Aldi

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 28th May 2025, 17:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A prolific shoplifter has been banned from a number of major stores in Burnley including The Range, B&M and Aldi.

Joshua Whalley, 26 of Woodlea Road, Waterfoot, was given a criminal behaviour order (CBO) as a result of shoplifting offences.

Whalley was given the two-year CBO at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on May19.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Joshua Whalley has been banned from a number of major stores in Burnley including The Range, B&M and AldiJoshua Whalley has been banned from a number of major stores in Burnley including The Range, B&M and Aldi
Joshua Whalley has been banned from a number of major stores in Burnley including The Range, B&M and Aldi | Lancashire Police

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

The order prohibits him from entering:

  • One Beyond, Charter Walk, Burnley
  • Sainsbury’s, Active Way, Burnley
  • Any Spar store in Burnley
  • Any Home Bargains store in Burnley
  • The Range, Calder Vale Road, Burnley
  • B&M, Active Way, Burnley
  • Any Tesco store in Burnley
  • Any Lidl store in Burnley
  • Any Aldi store in Burnley
  • Farmfoods, Accrington Road, Burnley
  • Asda, Princess Way, Burnley

Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

The operation sees dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county.

Related topics:LancashireLancashire PolicePoliceBurnley
News you can trust since 1886