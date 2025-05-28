A prolific shoplifter has been banned from a number of major stores in Burnley including The Range, B&M and Aldi.

Joshua Whalley, 26 of Woodlea Road, Waterfoot, was given a criminal behaviour order (CBO) as a result of shoplifting offences.

Whalley was given the two-year CBO at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on May19.

The order prohibits him from entering:

One Beyond, Charter Walk, Burnley

Sainsbury’s, Active Way, Burnley

Any Spar store in Burnley

Any Home Bargains store in Burnley

The Range, Calder Vale Road, Burnley

B&M, Active Way, Burnley

Any Tesco store in Burnley

Any Lidl store in Burnley

Any Aldi store in Burnley

Farmfoods, Accrington Road, Burnley

Asda, Princess Way, Burnley

Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

The operation sees dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county.