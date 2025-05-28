Prolific shoplifter banned from major Burnley stores including The Range, B&M and Aldi
Joshua Whalley, 26 of Woodlea Road, Waterfoot, was given a criminal behaviour order (CBO) as a result of shoplifting offences.
Whalley was given the two-year CBO at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on May19.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
The order prohibits him from entering:
- One Beyond, Charter Walk, Burnley
- Sainsbury’s, Active Way, Burnley
- Any Spar store in Burnley
- Any Home Bargains store in Burnley
- The Range, Calder Vale Road, Burnley
- B&M, Active Way, Burnley
- Any Tesco store in Burnley
- Any Lidl store in Burnley
- Any Aldi store in Burnley
- Farmfoods, Accrington Road, Burnley
- Asda, Princess Way, Burnley
Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.
The operation sees dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county.