A prolific shoplifter has been banned from Blackburn town centre.

Benjamin Wareing was given a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) as a result of a shoplifting offence.

Wareing, 29, of Lockside, Blackburn, was issued the CBO at Preston Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

He is not to enter or attempt to enter the following locations:

Blackburn town centre, in the area outlined on the map, unless to attend a pre-booked appointment

Any One Stop convenience store in Blackburn.

Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw said: "As Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner, I will continue to work alongside the Chief Constable to establish a more proactive approach to shoplifting, with better protection for shop workers and improved relationships between retailers and the police.

"The public need to know that in the event of a crime such as shoplifting, the police will come, and the crime will be punished accordingly.”

Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

The operation sees dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county to better share intelligence, get a deeper understanding of retail crime and identify more offenders.

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.