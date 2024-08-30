Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A “prolific” burglar who preyed on elderly residents across Preston has been jailed.

Eastham entered the homes of his victims through unlocked doors or by distracting them during April, May and June.

On one occasion, the 51-year-old sneaked into the home of an 88-year-old woman whilst she was in the front room.

Alan Eastham preyed on elderly residents across Preston | Lancashire Police

He stolen a handbag from the kitchen which contained photographs of her late husband and £440 in cash.​

In another incident, Eastham entered a home through an unlocked back door while the victim was in her garden.

He went on to steal sentimental wedding rings from the victim’s bedroom.

Officers have been unable to return two of these rings to the victim as their whereabouts are still unknown.​

Police found items that had been taken during the burglaries after searching Eastham’s home.

Eastham, of Maynard Street, Preston. pleaded guilty to four counts of residential burglary and fraud by false representation.​

He was jailed for six years after appearing at Preston Crown Court on Thursday.