'Prolific' Preston burglar who stole sentimental wedding rings from pensioner jailed
Eastham entered the homes of his victims through unlocked doors or by distracting them during April, May and June.
On one occasion, the 51-year-old sneaked into the home of an 88-year-old woman whilst she was in the front room.
He stolen a handbag from the kitchen which contained photographs of her late husband and £440 in cash.
In another incident, Eastham entered a home through an unlocked back door while the victim was in her garden.
He went on to steal sentimental wedding rings from the victim’s bedroom.
Officers have been unable to return two of these rings to the victim as their whereabouts are still unknown.
Police found items that had been taken during the burglaries after searching Eastham’s home.
Eastham, of Maynard Street, Preston. pleaded guilty to four counts of residential burglary and fraud by false representation.
He was jailed for six years after appearing at Preston Crown Court on Thursday.