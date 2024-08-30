'Prolific' Preston burglar who stole sentimental wedding rings from pensioner jailed

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 30th Aug 2024, 12:23 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A “prolific” burglar who preyed on elderly residents across Preston has been jailed.

Eastham entered the homes of his victims through unlocked doors or by distracting them during April, May and June.

On one occasion, the 51-year-old sneaked into the home of an 88-year-old woman whilst she was in the front room.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Alan Eastham preyed on elderly residents across PrestonAlan Eastham preyed on elderly residents across Preston
Alan Eastham preyed on elderly residents across Preston | Lancashire Police

He stolen a handbag from the kitchen which contained photographs of her late husband and £440 in cash.​

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

In another incident, Eastham entered a home through an unlocked back door while the victim was in her garden.

He went on to steal sentimental wedding rings from the victim’s bedroom.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers have been unable to return two of these rings to the victim as their whereabouts are still unknown.​

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Police found items that had been taken during the burglaries after searching Eastham’s home.

Eastham, of Maynard Street, Preston. pleaded guilty to four counts of residential burglary and fraud by false representation.​

He was jailed for six years after appearing at Preston Crown Court on Thursday.

Related topics:LancashirePrestonLancashire PolicePolice