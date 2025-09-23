Prolific Preston burglar caught after wearing same tracksuit seen on CCTV during Fylde crime spree

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 23rd Sep 2025, 15:09 BST
An 18-year-old man has been jailed after a series of burglaries and vehicle thefts across Fylde and Preston earlier this year.

Nial Farmer, of Charnock Street, was identified following a spate of night-time offences in Clifton, Newton and Freckleton between March and April 2025.

The offender, who wore a face covering and gloves in CCTV footage, had initially evaded identification.

Nial Farmer has been jailed after a series of burglaries and vehicle thefts across Fylde and Preston earlier this yearplaceholder image
Nial Farmer has been jailed after a series of burglaries and vehicle thefts across Fylde and Preston earlier this year | Lancashire Police

Police say the team conducted extensive enquiries, including witness interviews, house-to-house checks as well as financial, telephony and transport investigations.

Their perseverance paid off when Farmer was finally traced hiding in a tent in Preston, wearing the same tracksuit featured on CCTV during the crimes.

Farmer was charged with 36 offences, including multiple burglaries, theft from vehicles and vehicle interference.

He appeared before Preston Crown Court last week where he was sentenced to 36 months in prison.

A spokesman for Fylde Rural Task Force said: “We truly understand the impact these offences have on our community and we hope this court results reassures you that we do take your reports seriously.

“We will continue to target, disrupt and prosecute those involved in ongoing criminality to make Fylde a safer place for all.”

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

