Prolific Blackpool shoplifter jailed and banned from entering Aldi, Tesco, Savers and Asda stores
Michael Riley was arrested for 14 counts of theft from a shop, one count of burglary, and fraud by false representation on September 27.
The 49-year-old, from Bagot Street, Blackpool, was remanded and appeared before Preston Magistrates Court on October 4.
He was subsequently sentenced to five and a half months in prison.
Riley also received a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) lasting four years, which will come into force once he is released.
The CBO bans him from entering any Aldi, Tesco, Savers and Asda stores in Blackpool as well as the Aldi in St Annes.
Sgt Paul Regan said: “Riley was identified as one of our top repeat offenders, so I tasked the team with collating evidence from multiple stores across Blackpool.
“Due to the number of offences committed, the courts granted a four-year CBO, which is a fantastic deterrent.
He added: "I will reiterate my message - we will continue to deploy both covert and overt tactics to locate and arrest offenders.
“We will work closely with our partners to provided them with a safer working environment.”