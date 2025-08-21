Prolific Blackburn shoplifter jailed and banned from Townsmoor Retail Park, Tesco and One Stop

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 21st Aug 2025, 13:17 BST
A prolific Blackburn shoplifter has been jailed and banned from numerous stores.

Liam O’Reilly stole electrical items, alcohol and skincare from multiple stores during July and August.

Most Popular

O’Reilly, 45, of no fixed address, appeared at Blackburn Magistrates Court where he pleaded guilty to theft and was jailed for 41 weeks.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Liam O’Reilly has been jailed and banned from numerous stores in Blackburn for shoplifting offencesplaceholder image
Liam O’Reilly has been jailed and banned from numerous stores in Blackburn for shoplifting offences | Lancashire Police

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

He was also issued with a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order which prevents him from entering the following places:

  • Townsmoor Retail Park, Blackburn
  • The Tesco Express store on Bank Top, Blackburn
  • Any One Stop Shop in Blackburn

Insp Pete Norris, from Blackburn’s Neighbourhood Policing team, said: “Shoplifting has a significant impact on local businesses and the communities they serve.

“It is not a victimless crime.

“Through Operation Vulture, we will continue to work alongside our partners to ensure that shoplifters are brought before the courts and held accountable for their actions.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

Related topics:Lancashire PoliceLancashirePoliceBlackburn
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice