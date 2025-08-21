Prolific Blackburn shoplifter jailed and banned from Townsmoor Retail Park, Tesco and One Stop
Liam O’Reilly stole electrical items, alcohol and skincare from multiple stores during July and August.
O’Reilly, 45, of no fixed address, appeared at Blackburn Magistrates Court where he pleaded guilty to theft and was jailed for 41 weeks.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
He was also issued with a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order which prevents him from entering the following places:
- Townsmoor Retail Park, Blackburn
- The Tesco Express store on Bank Top, Blackburn
- Any One Stop Shop in Blackburn
Insp Pete Norris, from Blackburn’s Neighbourhood Policing team, said: “Shoplifting has a significant impact on local businesses and the communities they serve.
“It is not a victimless crime.
“Through Operation Vulture, we will continue to work alongside our partners to ensure that shoplifters are brought before the courts and held accountable for their actions.”
If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Always call 999 in an emergency.