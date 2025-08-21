A prolific Blackburn shoplifter has been jailed and banned from numerous stores.

Liam O’Reilly stole electrical items, alcohol and skincare from multiple stores during July and August.

O’Reilly, 45, of no fixed address, appeared at Blackburn Magistrates Court where he pleaded guilty to theft and was jailed for 41 weeks.

He was also issued with a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order which prevents him from entering the following places:

Townsmoor Retail Park, Blackburn

The Tesco Express store on Bank Top, Blackburn

Any One Stop Shop in Blackburn

Insp Pete Norris, from Blackburn’s Neighbourhood Policing team, said: “Shoplifting has a significant impact on local businesses and the communities they serve.

“It is not a victimless crime.

“Through Operation Vulture, we will continue to work alongside our partners to ensure that shoplifters are brought before the courts and held accountable for their actions.”

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.