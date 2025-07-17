Prolific Blackburn shoplifter jailed again after being convicted of further offences
David Yates, 40, of Cheltenham Road, was convicted of two further counts of theft from a shop and three breaches of a Criminal Behaviour Order.
He has now been returned to prison to serve the remainder of his sentence.
Police also applied for an extension to Yates’ existing Criminal Behaviour Order, which has now been granted and will remain in place until 2027.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
On release, Yates will also be required to engage with rehabilitation services as part of his sentence.
The case forms part of Operation Vulture and the ongoing Safer Streets Summer initiative led by the Blackburn with Darwen Neighbourhood Policing Team, which targets persistent offenders and retail crime.
“Together, we can tackle retail crime,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.