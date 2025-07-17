Prolific Blackburn shoplifter jailed again after being convicted of further offences

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 17th Jul 2025, 16:31 BST
A prolific shoplifter from Blackburn has been jailed again following a series of offences, including theft and breaches of a court order.

David Yates, 40, of Cheltenham Road, was convicted of two further counts of theft from a shop and three breaches of a Criminal Behaviour Order.

He has now been returned to prison to serve the remainder of his sentence.

David Yates is a prolific shoplifter who has been sentenced to prison againplaceholder image
David Yates is a prolific shoplifter who has been sentenced to prison again | Lancashire Police

Police also applied for an extension to Yates’ existing Criminal Behaviour Order, which has now been granted and will remain in place until 2027.

On release, Yates will also be required to engage with rehabilitation services as part of his sentence.

The case forms part of Operation Vulture and the ongoing Safer Streets Summer initiative led by the Blackburn with Darwen Neighbourhood Policing Team, which targets persistent offenders and retail crime.

“Together, we can tackle retail crime,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

