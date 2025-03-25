Prolific Bacup shoplifter banned from Aldi, B&M and Morrisons stores

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 25th Mar 2025, 13:14 BST
A prolific Bacup shoplifter has been banned from multiple shops in his hometown.

Richard Gregson was given a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) as a result of shoplifting offences.

The 46-year-old, of Russell Street, Bacup, was sentenced at Blackburn Magistrates Court on Thursday, March 20.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Richard Gregson has been banned from multiple shops in Bacupplaceholder image
Richard Gregson has been banned from multiple shops in Bacup | Lancashire Police

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

The conditions of the CBO mean he is prohibited from entering the following stores:

  • Aldi, Henrietta Street, Bacup
  • B&M, Irwell Street, Bacup
  • Morrisons, Lee Street, Bacup

Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

The operation sees dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county to better share intelligence, get a deeper understanding of retail crime and identify more offenders.

Related topics:AldiMorrisonsLancashireLancashire Police
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice