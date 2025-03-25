Prolific Bacup shoplifter banned from Aldi, B&M and Morrisons stores
Richard Gregson was given a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) as a result of shoplifting offences.
The 46-year-old, of Russell Street, Bacup, was sentenced at Blackburn Magistrates Court on Thursday, March 20.
The conditions of the CBO mean he is prohibited from entering the following stores:
- Aldi, Henrietta Street, Bacup
- B&M, Irwell Street, Bacup
- Morrisons, Lee Street, Bacup
Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.
The operation sees dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county to better share intelligence, get a deeper understanding of retail crime and identify more offenders.